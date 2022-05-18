Kent State police investigating after swastika painted on campus

KENT, Ohio — The Kent State Police Department is investigating after a swastika appeared painted on Kent State University’s campus.

The university said it’s unknown exactly when the swastika was painted.

“Its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation. Kent State is committed to creating a community of kindness and respect, and the recent appearance of this symbol of hate is a reminder of the work ahead of us during perilous times," the university said in a statement to students.

For students who are concerned about someone’s mental well-being, counseling and psychological services are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the university said.

The anti-semitic incident on Kent’s campus is at least the second one in Northeast Ohio reported this week.

On Monday, Orange High School lacrosse players said a Lake Catholic player had a swastika on his leg, according to the district's superintendent. The superintendent said a visitor also made anti-Semitic remarks during the game.

Lake Catholic has responded by saying it is "aware of the very serious allegations of anti-Semitism involving a player on the school’s varsity lacrosse team as well as a Lake Catholic fan during the game against Orange High School" and that the school is investigating.

RELATED: Anti-Defamation League addresses alleged anti-semitic incident during high school lacrosse game

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.