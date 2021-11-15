Kent State police searching for man who was on Terrace Drive early Sunday morning

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University Police are asking for information as they search for a man who they say was on Terrace Drive Sunday between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., school officials said in an advisory.

Police were notified about a report of an unspecified sex offense Sunday night.

The college-age male is described as standing approximately 6 feet tall with an average build and dark brown hair. He wore dark-colored sweatpants and a surgical mask at the time of the offense.

“We continue to keep safety as a top priority. Kent State Police patrol our campus 24 hours a day through vehicle, foot and bicycle patrol. There are more than 30 blue light phones stationed across campus in parking lots and along sidewalks that connect immediately with campus police. In addition, a safety escort service is available by calling 330-672-7004," the university said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent State Police at 330-672-3070.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.