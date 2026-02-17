Kent State student diagnosed with Neisseria meningitidis

Kent State University sent out a health alert on Tuesday after a student was diagnosed with Neisseria meningitidis.

According to the university, the student lives in Lake Hall and is receiving medical care.

The Kent City Health Department is working with University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, Kent State and the Ohio Department of Health to ensure all appropriate health protocols are being followed.

According to the university, anyone who has been in close contact with the student, including those who live in the same dorm, has been provided preventive antibiotics as a precaution.

The university said the risk to anyone on campus is very low.

Symptoms of Neisseria meningitidis include sudden onset of fever, chills, severe aches or pains in the muscles, joints, chest, or abdomen, cold hands and feet, and a rash.

The university said anyone experiencing those symptoms should seek medical help immediately.

