Man arrested in connection with Portage County cold case homicide of 17-year-old Alliance girl

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A 51-year-old man is facing charges for the death of a 17-year-old girl who went missing more than a decade ago from the city of Alliance.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, Robert Lindsey Moore, was arrested in Alliance by the U.S. Marshals Service Friday. He's charged with aggravated murder, murder and repeat violent offender charges in connection with the death of Glenna Jean White, who was last seen on June 2, 2009.

As of Friday evening, White was still listed on the Ohio Attorney General's missing persons website.

Ohio Attorney General

"Robert Lindsey Moore was the last person to see White when she was alive. Relatives saw Moore approximately an hour after it was believed that Glenna was alive. When they saw him, he was covered in blood with bloodied knuckles. Moore's body was also coated in mud," the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, Moore previously served time in prison on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Virginia Lecorchick, 22, whose body was found on July 10, 1993 at Willow Point Beach at Berlin Lake in Lexington Township by swimmers. Lecorchick had been beaten to death.

Following the discovery of Lecorchick's body, Moore was arrested for murder but convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 to 25 years.

White's case was reopened in March of last year after Portage County Sheriff's Office Detective Ed Kennedy was given a tip while working a separate case. Kennedy investigated the case and was able to secure enough evidence for an indictment, the sheriff's office said.

No further information has been released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.