NewsLocal NewsPortage County News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Sand Hill Stables to host equestrian riding clinic Sand Hill Stables hosts equestrian clinic. By: News 5 Staff Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 24, 2022 and last updated 2022-04-24 13:28:22-04 MANTUA, Ohio — Sand Hill Stables is hosting an equestrian riding clinic.Watch the full story in the player above. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for What Happened Now? - a daily email newsletter spotlighting the top news in the Cleveland area each day. now signed up to receive the What Happened Now? Click here to manage all Newsletters