Shots fired at Kent bar

An unidentified male fired a gun during a fight last night at a Kent bar, according to police.

The shooting happened at Bar Lucci on North Water Street, while staff were clearing the bar. Kent police say that during a fight, a male brandished a handgun and fired it.

Police say “many patrons” fleeing the bar got the attention of an officer who was already responding to the gunshots.

Police secured the location but were unable to locate the suspect or any shooting victims.

This afternoon, they announced an arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kent Police Department at 330-673-7732.

