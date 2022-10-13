Streetsboro police officer delivers meal after arresting DoorDash driver

STREETSBORO, Ohio — On Tuesday night, Streetsboro Police Officer Colvin was serving his community in more ways than one.

Officer Colvin arrested a DoorDash driver in the middle of a delivery for an outstanding warrant and took the driver into custody, according to a Facebook post.

With the driver off the streets, the meal still needed to be delivered to its rightful owners.

So, Colvin delivered the meal to the home and was caught on video via the home owner's security camera.

"Next thing I know there's a knock on the door," the post says. "I open it and it's a police officer... Coolest police department ever!"

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.