Streetsboro senior high school student dies

STREETSBORO, Ohio — James Woods, a senior at Streetsboro High School has died, according to a news release from district Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh.

Daulbaugh released a statement on Sunday morning.

I am reaching out this morning with the heartbreaking news of the tragic passing of one of our students, Senior James Woods.



Streetsboro Schools offer sincere condolences to the family

during this time, and after speaking with them, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family.



Streetsboro High School, with the help of the Portage County Crisis team, will have additional counseling available for all students tomorrow on-site.



For those students who are currently at Disney with the SHS Marching Band, virtual counseling will be made available.



Times like these highlight the importance of standing with each other and providing support. We encourage the students to take advantage of the services being offered at the school to help

process this unexpected tragedy.



Look for an email from us soon that shares additional information about our Crisis Intervention team and how to support your child during this difficult time. R. Michael Daulbaugh

The Portage County Crisis team will have counseling available for students on Monday at the high school.

The cause of death is unknown.

