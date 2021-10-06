Texas man arrested in Portage County for transporting 45 pounds of marijuana

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man from Texas was arrested over the weekend when police found 45 pounds of marijuana in his truck during a traffic stop on State Route 76 in Rootstown Township, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the man, 34-year-old Andrew Lefaive, of Royse City, Texas, was headed to Youngstown on Saturday when he was pulled over.

During the traffic stop, deputies found a large amount of cash in the vehicle. A further search revealed marijuana packaged in vacuum-sealed bags in the truck's bed, authorities said.

Lefaive refused to cooperate and answer questions, authorities said. He was taken into custody on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

