Village of Hiram announces Fire, EMS shutdown following leadership resignation

The Village of Hiram announced Saturday that the fire department and EMS service will shut down at 11:59 p.m. on March 1, citing the resignations of the entire Fire/EMS leadership team.

The Garrettsville Freedom Nelson Fire District is committed to continued mutual aid in the short term while its trustees sort the situation.

In the press release, Mayor Anne Haynam expressed concern about how the situation was handled and said they are working to find a solution.

There is a council meeting on March 5 that is open to the public.

News 5 has reached out to the former fire chief for comment. We will update you as soon as we learn more.

