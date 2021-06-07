Warrant issued for 25-year-old man accused of slashing numerous tires in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Ravenna Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 25-year-old man wanted for allegedly slashing tires on numerous vehicles last week.

Police were investigating reports of vehicle tires being slashed on the East Side and downtown areas of Ravenna, and shared images of the person believed to be involved in the incidents, seeking his identity.

Homeowners and businesses were asked to check their video surveillance for suspicious activity that may have occurred in their area and been caught on camera.

On Monday, Ravenna police identified the person believed to be responsible as a 25-year-old man from Kent. He is being charged with felony vandalism.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information regarding the incidents is asked to call police at 330-296-6486.

