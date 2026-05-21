18-year-old woman fatally shot through window of Mansfield apartment

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed through a Mansfield apartment window on Wednesday night, according to the Mansfield Division of Police.

At about 10:38 p.m., Mansfield police said they received a call about a shooting at 794 W. 3rd St.

Officers found the 18-year-old victim inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. She was taken to OhioHealth, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

According to Mansfield Police, the gunshots appeared to be fired from close range outside the apartment through a window near where the victim was found at the time of the shooting.

The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating the incident.