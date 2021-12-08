4 children, ages 5 to 15, caught after break-in at antiques mall in Mansfield, police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Four children, ranging in age from 5 to 15 years old, were apprehended by Mansfield police officers following a break-in at Mid-Ohio Antiques Mall on Sunday, according to Mansfield police.

An officer who was dispatched to 155 Cline Avenue in reference to a breaking and entering, saw multiple “small subjects attempting to flee from officers.”

According to the report, only one of the individuals was an “adult-size person” who ran to the rear of the business where he was apprehended.

Mansfield police said that person, a 15-year-old, was found in possession of a loaded firearm with an extended magazine, reported stolen out of Columbus.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 15-year-old directed the three younger children, who ranged in age from 5 to 10 years old, as what to do during the incident.

"All the small juveniles were corralled and released to their guardian," the report said.

Captain Shari Robertson said the case remains under investigation as the department looks further into the motive for their actions and why something like this occurred.

“I have been a police officer for over 27 years and have never seen a case like this during my career, where the youth involved were so young. Obviously, the loaded firearm is another very concerning factor,” Robertson said in an email to News 5.

Mansfield police said due to an ongoing investigation, no further information can be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9724.

