65-year-old man killed while changing tire on I-71 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 159.

According to troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett was outside of his vehicle changing a tire on his disabled horse trailer.

While he was changing the tire, a 2006 red Peterbilt semi-truck traveled off the right side of the road and struck the horse trailer and Covrett, troopers said.

Covrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three horses inside of the trailer were not injured in the crash.