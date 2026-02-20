Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsRichland County News

Actions

Butler mayor accused of voyeurism involving underaged relative

A Richland County mayor has been arrested on voyeurism charges after allegedly sniffing the underwear of an underaged family member.
Butler mayor accused of voyeurism involving underaged relative
Posted

A Richland County mayor has been arrested on voyeurism charges after allegedly sniffing the underwear of an underage family member.

According to the police report, the victim set up a security camera in her bedroom in January after she suspected that Butler Mayor Wesley Dingus was going through her things.

When she watched the video back, she saw a shirtless Dingus burying his nose in several pairs of her underwear.

She allegedly caught him doing it again this week.

This is not his first brush with the law.

He is currently facing charges from last summer when he allegedly ran down a man wanted by police with his car.

Dingus pleaded not guilty to several charges, including aggravated assault.

News 5 reached out to Dingus about the new charges, but has not heard back.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.