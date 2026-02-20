Butler mayor accused of voyeurism involving underaged relative

A Richland County mayor has been arrested on voyeurism charges after allegedly sniffing the underwear of an underage family member.

According to the police report, the victim set up a security camera in her bedroom in January after she suspected that Butler Mayor Wesley Dingus was going through her things.

When she watched the video back, she saw a shirtless Dingus burying his nose in several pairs of her underwear.

She allegedly caught him doing it again this week.

This is not his first brush with the law.

He is currently facing charges from last summer when he allegedly ran down a man wanted by police with his car.

Dingus pleaded not guilty to several charges, including aggravated assault.

News 5 reached out to Dingus about the new charges, but has not heard back.