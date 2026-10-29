Demolition of Mansfield’s West Park Shopping Plaza moves forward

MANSFIELD — After years of deterioration and calls for change from the community, the West Park Shopping Plaza along Mansfield’s Miracle Mile is finally headed for demolition.

The shopping center, located at 1157 Park Ave. West, was once home to restaurants, clothing stores, a beauty salon and other businesses. But over the years, much of the plaza became vacant, leaving residents remembering what the property used to be.

“It’s deteriorated and it needs to be torn down,” said Mansfield resident Brett Kraft.

Steve Stewart, who has lived in Mansfield for 27 years, remembers when the plaza offered a variety of places to shop and eat.

“It was pretty cool, to be honest with you,” Stewart said. “There was a couple of restaurants here… a beauty salon, a couple of clothing stores and things like that. It was really pretty good.”

Today, only a handful of businesses remain. Mayor Jodie Perry said those businesses are expected to stay for now.

“They’ll be there for the foreseeable future,” Perry said.

Demolition work comes with additional asbestos removal

The city has worked for years to address the property's condition. In January, Perry told News 5 that local business owners Dan and Brenda Niss had purchased the shopping center from Namdar Realty Group, helping bring the property into local hands.

R&D Excavating of Crestline was awarded the demolition contract for nearly $887,000. The project is being funded through a $1 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development.

During demolition preparations, crews found more asbestos-containing materials than expected. The Richland County Land Bank approved an additional $59,161.92 change order for Erie Environmental to remove the material.

Stewart said he is disappointed to see how far the shopping center has fallen from its former condition.

“It’s a crying shame that they let it go this bad, to be honest with you,” he said.

What could come next for the property?

While demolition will clear the way for a new chapter, there is no final redevelopment plan for the property yet.

Perry has discussed possible future uses, including public space, a park and potentially a community pool. She believes the property could help revitalize the Miracle Mile.

“I do believe very fully that there is a bright future for that lot,” Perry said. “It can really help us change the trajectory of the Miracle Mile and still be a place that draws people from all over the community.”

For Stewart, bringing more shopping options back to the area would be a welcome change.

“It just gives you another variety of stores that you can go to,” he said. “It just had a good mix of shops.”

Demolition is expected to be completed by the end of May 2027. The future use of the property has not yet been finalized.