Man driving stolen vehicle in Mansfield causes standoff before stealing OSHP cruiser, second vehicle

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 31-year-old man was shot twice and troopers say he stole an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser and led law enforcement on a pursuit in Mansfield Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said that a 31-year-old man was spotted in a stolen vehicle that pulled out of a rest area on US 30 near Interstate 71 around 1:09 p.m. When police attempted to stop him, he fled in the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the man struck multiple vehicles, which caused the stolen vehicle he was driving to become disabled in the yard of a home on Millsboro Road.

In the disabled vehicle, the man then allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands and exit the vehicle and a standoff with police and law enforcement then took place, troopers said.

About 10 minutes into the standoff, troopers said a female passenger in the vehicle screamed and a suspected gun shot was heard.

The standoff continued for around 30 more minutes, with the stolen disabled vehicle smoking and eventually catching fire. At that time, troopers said the man exited the vehicle with the passenger and approached a OSHP cruiser.

At that point, law enforcement fired shots at the man, who then stole the patrol car, which had its emergency lights activated, and fled the scene with the female passenger.

The man fled east on Millsboro Road and reentered US 30 before pulling behind a minivan and removing the female driver. The man then got in the minivan, left his female passenger and the female driver of the van and drove off.

After getting into the second stolen vehicle, a pursuit with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continued.

During the pursuit, troopers were able to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle stopped, the man was taken into custody and found to have two gun shot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Trropers said the man sustained non-life threatening injuries and that the female passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The female driver of the minivan sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

According to troopers, no law enforcement was injured during the incident.

