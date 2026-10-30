Mansfield City Council considers proposal to ban camping in downtown public spaces

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A proposal before Mansfield City Council could change where people experiencing homelessness are allowed to sleep and set up temporary camps downtown.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit camping in public spaces within the city's downtown central business district, including streets, sidewalks and other public property. It would also prohibit setting up tents, bedding or using outdoor spaces as a place to live.

City leaders say the proposal is intended to address safety and public health concerns. But the idea has sparked questions about where people will go if they have nowhere else to stay.

Councilman Aurelio Diaz says Mansfield has limited shelter space, with only one homeless shelter that can accommodate about 60 people.

"If they're full, then they can't have you come in," Diaz said.

He says downtown has become a gathering place for people experiencing homelessness because of its access to public transportation, businesses and social services. But the lack of available housing leaves many with few options.

Business owners say they want people experiencing homelessness to receive help, while also making sure employees and customers feel safe.

Patricia McGruder, who works at Downtown Wigs, says arriving at a business early in the morning and finding someone camping outside can be uncomfortable.

She says she supports having more housing options available for people experiencing homelessness.

"You want to give a helping hand to the people that are homeless, but you would feel much safer if there was a particular housing project available for the homeless," McGruder said.

Safety concerns and reports of property damage have also been raised during discussions about the proposal.

The timing has raised questions, too, as downtown renovations near completion. Some worry the ordinance could be an effort to push people experiencing homelessness out of the area.

Diaz says he understands why people may have that concern, but says that is not the city's intention.

He also says the city has resources such as food pantries and clothing closets, but housing remains a major gap.

"We do have food pantries, clothes closets but the resources that we do lack is the housing," Diaz said.

During a recent council discussion, Councilwoman Crystal Davis Weese raised concerns about whether people would have access to help if the ordinance moves forward.

She pointed out that many social services close around 5 p.m., even though people may need assistance later in the evening.

The proposed ordinance includes a process for law enforcement to identify a violation, explain the rules and give people a reasonable opportunity to remove a campsite before issuing a citation or making an arrest, except in situations involving immediate safety concerns.

The proposal also allows municipal court judges to consider alternatives such as community service or treatment instead of jail time.

The ordinance is still under consideration, with a final vote expected Nov. 17.

