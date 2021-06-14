Mansfield stabbing suspect held on $1 million bond for allegedly attacking 74-year-old woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing a 74-year-old woman in Mansfield earlier this month has been arraigned in court.

The suspect, Izzac Lawhorn, appeared in Mansfield Municipal Court on a charge of felonious assault, a first degree felony, according to court records.

He is currently being held in the Richland County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

On June 3, police were called to the woman’s apartment in the 900 block of Brookfield Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. According to police, the woman said a male entered her apartment and stabbed her multiple times while she was in bed.

Lawhorn was arrested on Saturday morning in connection with the attack.

