19-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing Mansfield woman more than 30 times

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 74-year-old woman on June 3 in Mansfield.

According to Mansfield police, the suspect, Izzac Lawthorn was taken into custody without incident just after 8 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 130 block of East Cook Road by Mansfield police and members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

“I could not be more pleased with the arrest of the suspect involved in this horrific senseless attack. I know the community was on edge when informed of the details of this violent attack. Officers, investigators, and crime lab personnel worked tirelessly since this incident happened to which I’m so very proud of their efforts," Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch said.

Lawthorn has been charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony. He is currently being held in the Richland County Jail.

On June 3, police were called to the woman’s apartment in the 900 block of Brookfield Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. According to police, the woman said a male entered her apartment and stabbed her multiple times while she was in bed.

"We are hopeful that this arrest will not only allow the victim some relief but, also, help alleviate any additional community fears, given the randomness of the attack. We ask that you respect the victim’s privacy at this time as she continues to recover," Porch said.

