Woman in her 70s stabbed in Mansfield home 30 times by unknown assailant, police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a woman in her 70s over 30 times in her home Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 900 block of Brookfield Drive around 7:20 a.m. According to police, the woman said a male entered her apartment and stabbed her multiple times while she was in bed.

A detailed description of the man wasn’t provided. She believed she heard another person in her apartment during the assault, police said. A description of that person wasn’t provided.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the assault is urged to contact the Mansfield Division of Police or Major Crimes Detective Dave Scheurer at 419-755-9748.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.