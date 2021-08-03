Watch
12:30 PM: Stark County officials unveil forensic reconstruction of unidentifed man found in 2020

Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 03, 2021
CANTON, Ohio — State and local law enforcement will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to unveil the forensic reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found in Stark County in 2020.

The clay model was created by an artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in an effort to help local authorities identify remains.

The news conference will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. Watch it live in the media player below:

