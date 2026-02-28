Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsStark County News

Actions

Canton Fire Department battles attic fire in Stark County

1 dog found dead
Canton attic fire
Canton Fire Department
Canton attic fire
Posted
and last updated

The Canton Fire Department is battling an attic fire that left one dog dead Friday evening, according to the department.

Crews responded to the area of 11th Street NW and Wells Avenue NW.

The department said there were no reports of injuries from occupants of the building or firefighters.

One dog was found alive while the other was found deceased, Canton Fire said.

CFD asks people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.