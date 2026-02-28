Canton Fire Department battles attic fire in Stark County

The Canton Fire Department is battling an attic fire that left one dog dead Friday evening, according to the department.
Crews responded to the area of 11th Street NW and Wells Avenue NW.
The department said there were no reports of injuries from occupants of the building or firefighters.
One dog was found alive while the other was found deceased, Canton Fire said.
CFD asks people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely.
