Canton police investigating after 16-year-old boy killed in Saturday shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

At 4:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W.C. Henderson N.E. in reference to a shooting casualty, according to a press release from Canton police.

Police discovered a reported-as-stolen unoccupied gray Ford Fusion sitting on the roadway on 4th Street N.E. with apparent gunshot damage.

Witnesses told police that three males ran from the vehicle.

Officers discovered one of the vehicle's occupants laying in the grass at 407 W.C. Henderson N.E. The victim had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The victim was unresponsive and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital by the Canton Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at that time.

Witnesses say the suspect vehicle, a red or maroon minivan, was seen chasing and shooting at the Ford Fusion before fleeing the area at high speeds, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.