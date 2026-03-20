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East Canton Police investigating death of 7-month-old boy

Grant Simmons
Courtesy of Grant's family
Grant Simmons, 7 months old
Grant Simmons
Posted

The East Canton Police Department is investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy.

On Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an unlicensed home daycare in the Village of East Canton for reports of an infant, Grant Simmons, not breathing.

The 7-month-old was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A judge approved a temporary injunction filed by the village to prevent the owners of the daycare from operating while the investigation continues.

Grant's family told News 5 that a GoFundMe has been set up in his honor.

Grant Simmons
Grant Simmons, 7 months old
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