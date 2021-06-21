Jackson Township Police investigating domestic dispute that turned deadly

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A criminal investigation is underway in Jackson Township as police are investigating what they believe is a domestic dispute that left four people dead.

At approximately 4:09 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the Jackson Township Police Department was summoned to the 6800 block of Salerno St. NW to perform a welfare check. When the police arrived, they discovered four members of the same family, all deceased. According to authorities, there are no other persons believed to be involved at this time.

The matter is being investigated as a triple homicide, suicide, Jackson Township Police said.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

