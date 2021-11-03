Local high school teacher killed in Stark County crash while on her way to work, district says

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A high teacher who taught in Salem City Schools was killed in a car crash while she was on her way to school Tuesday, according to the district.

Kera Lemasters-Leskovec, 32, of Atwater, was traveling on State Route 193 near Price Street NE in Lexington Township, located in Stark County, when a car, driven by a 28-year-old Alliance man, went left of the center line, and struck her vehicle head-on.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lemasters-Leskovec was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Salem City Schools said she was an “extremely valued high school teacher and individual that will be greatly missed by her colleges and students alike.”

The district said she lost her husband to COVID-19.

“I find it hard to even fathom the grief and despair that her family is confronted with. Details concerning calling hours and funeral arrangements will be shared when I receive them. Counselors are available in the guidance office for any student that would like to talk. I ask that we all please take a moment today to spread some kindness and love in memory of our dear friend Kera Leskovec.”

