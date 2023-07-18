Watch Now
McDonald's to host fundraiser for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

If you're looking for a way to make a difference in a child's life then head to your local McDonald's in Stark County.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jul 18, 2023
On Thursday from 4-8 p.m., locations will be donating 25% of mobile orders and 10% of all other sales to the book-gifting program.

Participating locations include:

  • Canal Fulton: 2151 Locust St. S
  • Canton: 3101 Cleveland Ave. NW, 2331 Faircrest St. SW, 3700 Harmont Ave. NE, 3251 Mahoning Road NE
  • Canton Township: 3713 17th St. SW, 3109 Cleveland Ave. SW, 4025 Lincoln St.
  • Hartville: 868 W. Maple St.
  • Jackson Township: 4643 Belden Village St. NW, 6855 Sunset Strip Ave. NW, 5554 Wales Ave. NW, 3439 Whipple Ave. NW
  • North Canton: 1407 N. Main St.
  • Minerva: 601 E. Lincoln Way.
  • Plain Township: 6302 Market Ave. N.

