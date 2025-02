Ohio has been leading the nation in bird flu cases.

News 5 has learned that the virus has been found in a flock in Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said bird flu was found in a backyard poultry flock in Stark County.

Five birds were infected and culled.

This is the first flock in Northeast Ohio impacted in this current outbreak in more than two years.

The first human case of bird flu was reported earlier this month in Mercer County.

First human case of bird flu reported in Ohio

