Pilot suffers minor injury after plane crash in Stark County

Ohio State Highway Patrol<br/>
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 26, 2024
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a plane crashed in Bethlehem Township on Thursday.

According to troopers, the crash happened in the area of Sherman Church Avenue SW and Riverdale Street SW.

Troopers said they believed the plane suffered an equipment malfunction, and a 75-year-old man flying the plane attempted to land the plane safely in a field.

The plane landed successfully but struck a culvert.

The pilot suffered minor injuries.

This isn't the first aircraft incident to happen in Northeast Ohio this month.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport airfield reopened after private aircraft incident

