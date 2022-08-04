Rain or shine, thousands come out for Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement fest

CANTON, Ohio — It's one of the biggest weekends in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame as they continue their enshrinement festival.

The weekend offers a list of events that started on July 24 and end with a parade on August 8.

"We've got the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders playing tonight. And then we're going to enshrine eight into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday," said Rich Desrosier, the Chief Communications Officer of the Pro Football Hall of fame.

The events bring out tens of thousands of fans from all over the nation, wearing different team colors.

"It just really shows the power of football. How football brings people together. How we can celebrate together around football and have a good time," said Desrosier.

This weekend continues the fun in Canton, and more details can be found here.

