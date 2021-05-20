Stark County man arrested for kidnapping, threatening to torture teen by pulling her teeth out with pliers

WAYNESBURG, Ohio — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from her home, took her to an oil well site and assaulted her, threatened to pull her teeth out with pliers and then showed her an empty hole in the ground he said was her grave.

According to Canton Municipal Court records, the suspect, Samuel Dee Bowles, of Waynesburg, is charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor and theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.

It happened on May 15 in Waynesburg.

Court records state that Bowles went to the 17-year-old girl's home, forced her into his vehicle and then drove her to an unknown oil well site and attacked her. He then took her to his home, gathered a knife, scissors, hammer and other tools and took her to another unknown location and threatened to torture her by pulling her teeth out with pliers and shoot her with a shotgun.

Bowles allegedly showed her an empty hole in the ground he "described as her grave" and repeatedly struck and strangled the teen, which resulted in visible injuries. He's also accused of breaking the teen's phone to "stop police from learning she was being held captive," court records state.

Bowles then allegedly took the girl to another location in Canton after he got "spooked." Once there, he locked himself in a room with her.

Police were called after witnesses "got suspicious" and tried to help the teen. Bowles left the area but was later arrested after a warrant was filed.

Bowles is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for an arraignment. He is currently being held in Stark County Jail in lieu of bond.

