1 dead after crash on I-480 in Hudson

Hudson Police are investigating a crash that left a 75-year-old man dead early Thursday morning on I-480 eastbound. It happened around 1:15 a.m. near the Stow Road bridge.

Police said preliminary reports indicate that a semi-truck pulling a trailer was on the interstate when it lost control, left the road and went down an embankment.

The driver, 75-year-old John Easley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interstate was shut down for several hours while crews investigated.

No other injuries were reported.