17-year-old facing multiple charges after Barberton McDonald’s shooting

BARBERTON, Ohio — An Akron 17-year-old boy is being held at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility following a shooting at a McDonald’s in Barberton Monday afternoon.

"I didn’t know what was going on outside. You don’t know if they were just shooting at random people. You don’t know if they’re shooting at somebody, so I wanted to keep my customers in here safe,” said Jeremy Espie, a bartender at Block 7 Bar & Grill.

Things are back to normal on West Tuscarawas Avenue and Third Street Northwest in Barberton.

But around 1:30 Monday afternoon, Espie told News 5 the area was far from calm.

"I was cashing somebody out at the register, and I heard ‘pop, pop, pop,” said Espie. "My one customer was calling her sister that was on her way and said, 'Don’t come here. There [are] people out there shooting.' I got different bars around town messaging me just to make sure we’re all good.”

According to a press release from Barberton police, the shooting in the area of the McDonald’s parking lot on Tuscarawas Avenue started over an ongoing feud between teenagers who go to Barberton Towpath Trail High School’s campus.

"I thank God for the police being down the street because they were here within minutes, and they were everywhere,” said Espie.

Police said no one was shot. But two people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

As for the shooting suspect, police said the 17-year-old ran from the scene and was later found and arrested just a block away on Tuscarawas Avenue within six minutes.

Then, officers found the stolen gun used in the shooting where investigators said it had been thrown by the suspect.

Now, he’s being held at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility and is facing several charges, including felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon under disability and receiving stolen property.

"I just don’t understand why kids, people nowadays think guns are a thing,” said Espie. “This isn’t what we want in society.”

Barberton police said more charges could come as they continue their investigation.