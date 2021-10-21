20-year-old man shot multiple times in restaurant parking lot in Northfield Center Township

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times after a fight in a parking lot outside a restaurant in Northfield Center Township, located in Summit County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of restaurant in Northfield Center Township.

Investigators determined that a 20-year-old man was in an argument with a female when another male approached them brandishing a handgun.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in Northfield Center Township.

The two males got into a fight and the 20-year-old man was shot multiple times by the other male, the sheriff’s office said.

The 20-year-old victim was transported to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center by the Macedonia Fire Department. His condition is unknown at this time.

The unidentified male shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-5404.

