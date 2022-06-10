26-year-old sentenced to life in prison for murder of Akron man

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old man from Barberton was sentenced to life in prison for murder, according to Summit County prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. He will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years of his sentence.

Charles Deel was found guilty of the murder of 29-year-old Woody Cisterna back in May 2022, Walsh stated in a news release.

A jury found him guilty of the following:



Murder with a gun - a special felony

Assault with a gun - 2nd-degree felony

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Oldfield also found Deel guilty of being a repeat violent offender.

In July 2020, Cisterna was at a home in Akron to pick up his personal belongings. Deel was at the home at the time. Witnesses said they heard gunshots, then found Cisterna on the ground. Deel was then seen fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

