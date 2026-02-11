28-year-old man shot, killed on Nash Street in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Nash Street just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found that the 28-year-old man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time, no arrests have been made. This incident remains under investigation. Akron Police Major Crimes Unit detectives will review this case with the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges are appropriate," police said in a news release Wednesday.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.