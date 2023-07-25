39-year-old sentenced to over 20 years in prison for drive-by shooting that injured 2 teens

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Akron man was sentenced to 22 to 26 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that took place in the summer of 2021, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

On July 17, 2023, 39-year-old Reginald Carter of Akron was found guilty by a Summit County jury on two counts of felonious assault with gun specifications and drive-by shooting specifications, felonies of the second degree, and one count of having a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree.

Carter was sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty.

On July 23, 2021, two 18-year-old men were injured during a drive-by shooting that occurred in Springfield Township, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Around 7:48 p.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of Linnway Drive for a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found two 18-year-olds, both with gunshot wounds. They were transported to Akron City Hospital.

Police said the incident is believed to have started as a result of a neighborhood fight.

During the altercation, Carter drove through the neighborhood and fired around 15 shots at a group of kids, some as young as nine, shooting the two 18-year-olds, according to police.

