18-year-olds injured during drive-by shooting in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two 18-year-old males were injured during a drive-by shooting that occurred in Springfield Township Friday evening, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Around 7:48 p.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of Linnway Drive for a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found two 18-year-old males both with gunshot wounds. They were transported to Akron City Hospital. The condition of the two victims is unknown at this time.

Police said the incident is believed to have started as a result of a neighborhood fight.

During the altercation, a newer-model black four door Cadillac drove through the neighborhood and fired around 15 rounds at the two 18-year-olds, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 330-734-4106.

