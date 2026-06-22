5-year-old life-flighted after van carrying 10 rolls over on I-480

A crash in Twinsburg Township injured four passengers, including a five-year-old boy who was life-flighted to Rainbow Babies Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the crash on I-480 in Twinsburg Township on Sunday just before 11 p.m.

A van pulling a trailer left the roadway, spun, and rolled over multiple times.

The van had 10 passengers, deputies said.

Four passengers were transported to University Hospital.

The Summit Metro Crash response team is investigating this crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

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