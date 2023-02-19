69-year-old man killed while sleeping after car crashed through his home Sunday morning

A 69-year-old man was killed Sunday morning while sleeping after a car crashed into his home located in Green, according to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:40 a.m., deputies responded to Barth Drive after reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence. A 2010 Subaru was traveling northbound on Mayfair road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead onscene.

The driver was identified as a 32-year-old woman from Green, the release said. She was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and speed, alcohol and narcotics are “suspected to be factors," the release said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

