9-year-old boy fatally hit by car in Green

A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in the City of Green Friday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that at about 4:30 p.m., the office and Green Fire Department responded to reports of a child who was hit by a car on Peachwood Way.

A 2025 Jeep Wrangler driven by an 81-year-old man was traveling on the road when a 9-year-old boy ran into the street and was struck, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital by the Green Fire Department and later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending the outcome.

Green Mayor Yocco Yeargin released a statement Saturday regarding the situation:

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of this young life. No family should have to endure such a devastating tragedy. We stand with the family in their grief and ask our community to come together in support and compassion," Yeargin said.