Barberton Police Investigating Homicide on Wooster Road West

BARBERTON, Ohio — Barberton Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home in the 1500 block of Wooster Road West, according to a press release issued by the Barberton Police Department on Sept. 5, 2026.

Police and EMS responded to the address at approximately 11:25 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2026, for a suspicious death. When first responders arrived, they discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:17 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2026.

The Barberton Police Department said officers had initially gone to the residence to follow up on a missing person report filed on Sept. 4. While speaking with other residents at the home, officers discovered evidence and information that led to detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation being called in.

The victim is believed to be the missing person officers were searching for. She was 26 years old. Her identity has not been released pending positive identification and notification of her family.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official manner and cause of death.

The Barberton Police Department, Ohio BCI, and other law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the circumstances of the death and working to identify and locate anyone responsible.

According to Barberton Police PIO Marty Eberhart, no further information will be released at this time.