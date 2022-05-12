Crash involving dump truck and ODOT vehicle on I-77 leaves drivers with life-threatening injuries

GREEN, Ohio — Two drivers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a dump truck struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle on I-77 in Summit County early Thursday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at approximately 7:20 a.m. on I-77 near Graybill Road in the city of Green. That's where a dump truck struck an ODOT vehicle, causing an explosion. Both vehicles caught fire.

Sheriff's deputies pulled out both drivers who were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

I-77 was backed up to Route 30 in Stark County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

This story is developing and more information will be included in the story once it becomes available.

