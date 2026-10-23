Cuyahoga Falls to celebrate opening of $7.1 million RiverLoop project

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — After more than a year of work, Cuyahoga Falls is ready to officially open its revamped RiverLoop, part of an effort to give visitors new ways to experience the Cuyahoga River and downtown.

The city will celebrate the grand opening of the RiverLoop and South Front Street Transformation on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The community celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion and Plaza, 2085 Front St. Mayor Don Walters will lead an official tour of the RiverLoop at noon.

The RiverLoop is part of a $7.1 million project and features a three-quarter-mile route connecting the riverfront with businesses along Front Street.

“It's absolutely gorgeous right along the river,” Walters said. “I like to think we have the best downtown in the region. This just adds more to it.”

Over the past year, the lower wooden boardwalk along the Cuyahoga River was rebuilt.

“Brand new foundation, new boards, new everything on the lower portion,” Walters said.

Up above, visitors will find a new, wider concrete walkway that is ADA accessible.

The RiverLoop also includes scenic overlooks, public art and a stage overlooking the river. The stage is surrounded by colorful artwork and built-in seating in a space Walters said had previously been underutilized.

“This holds well over 100 people, perfect backdrop,” Walters said.

The improvements extend beyond the riverfront. The South Front Street Transformation includes streetscape improvements designed to better connect the riverfront with downtown.

The RiverLoop connects visitors with downtown businesses along Front Street, including Hope Soap, which makes soaps, lotions and skin care products.

“We make everything by hand right here inside of our store. We use good, natural ingredients,” owner Nathan Walden said.

Walden believes the RiverLoop improvements could bring more people downtown and, in turn, more customers into surrounding businesses.

“We've definitely seen an uptick in it I think in the last couple of years, and obviously, I think this is really going to be a game-changer,” Walden said.

Visitors can also explore 10 points of interest along the RiverLoop, where they can learn about local wildlife, including bald eagles and river otters, as well as the history of the Cuyahoga River.

QR codes at each stop provide additional facts.

“A lot of people don't know that every drop of water you see is on its way to Niagara Falls and the Atlantic Ocean,” Walters said.

During Saturday's noon tour, guest speakers will stop along the route to explain some of the stories behind the project's features.

Visitors can pick up a RiverLoop map and join the mayor's tour or explore the route on their own. Members of the architectural and construction teams, along with city staff who worked on the projects, are also expected to be at the celebration. Light refreshments will be available.

Walters also plans to perform a wedding at a venue in the heart of the RiverLoop during Saturday's celebration.

While the grand opening comes during favorable fall weather, Walters said the attraction isn't limited to one season.

“You can enjoy this year round,” he said.

