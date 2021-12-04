Donations accepted Sunday for Fill the Squad toy drive at Walmart in Macedonia

MACEDONIA, Ohio — By Dawn's Early Light, an organization that has been helping being joy to children across Northeast Ohio for the past four years, is hoping the community will rally around it and help bring in donations for a holiday.

The organization is holding a toy drive at the Walmart in Macedonia Commons Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., partnered with the Northfield Village Firefighter's Association.

A squad car will be parked outside of the Walmart location and will be filled with toys and gifts donated throughout the day.

The gifts will be given to children who are currently in the foster care system and whose lives have been impacted by addiction in some way.

The Walmart in Macedonia is located at 8160 Macedonia Commons Boulevard.

To learn more about the organization and its other upcoming events, click here.

