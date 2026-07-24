Family wants answers after man dropped off by Akron Police attacks veteran

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Cuyahoga Falls man is looking for answers after he said Akron Police dropped a random man off at his dad’s house in Cuyahoga Falls, where the man later attacked his dad overnight Wednesday.

“He’s got bruised ribs on one side. He’s got a cut across his face,” said the victim’s son, Josh. “It’s hard to see him like that. He’s 64 years old, and as a son, it makes you very angry.”

Josh told News 5 he and his dad never met this man before, so he’s not sure why he was dropped off at his dad’s house.

But Josh said he was able to see what the guy looked like thanks to a security camera from one of his dad’s neighbors.

“They (Akron Police) let him out of the car; they take the handcuffs off of him. The guy goes, I mean you can tell in the video, he’s stumbling, he’s moving around, he can’t stand still and then basically he waves to the cops like they're buddies, and he walks up my father’s driveway,” said Josh.

In the police report, Cuyahoga Falls officers said the man came into Josh’s dad’s home on Lynn Drive through a closed but unlocked side door without permission.

That’s when officers reported that Josh’s dad confronted the man and fought him inside the home and eventually outside, all while repeatedly ordering the man to leave.

Once police arrived, the suspect was arrested for aggravated burglary and assault and is currently in Summit County Jail.

As for Josh’s dad, he feels bad his dad and his stepmom had to go through this, especially with his dad being a 20-plus-year Army veteran.

“She actually got knocked down within that fight as well so that was hard to see. That was definitely hard to see,” said Josh.

Thankfully, Josh said she’s doing ok.

“Why? Why did this happen? This should’ve never happened,” said Josh.

Josh said Akron Police came to his dad’s house on Thursday, which Lt. Michael Murphy confirmed to News 5, and said, “Our officers responded to a call for service involving (the suspect) and dropped him off near that address. We have met with the homeowners and are currently reviewing the circumstances around this call.”

Meanwhile, Josh said Cuyahoga Falls Police will handle the trespassing and assault investigation as Josh’s dad continues to heal at home.

“It’s disheartening and sad to see that even in this situation that someone had failed him,” said Josh.