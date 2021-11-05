FirstEnergy making pole repairs in Cuyahoga Falls Sunday; residents asked to conserve power

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — FirstEnergy announced Friday that it will begin making repairs to a damaged transmission line pole that caused a near city-wide power outage in Cuyahoga Falls on Oct. 19.

Crews will begin the work on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6 a.m., which will last approximately eight hours.

In order to make the repairs, FirstEnergy said it need to disconnect power to make needed repairs. In preparation, the City of Cuyahoga Falls has made modifications to the electric system, including the use of nine large generators.

There will be six generators at the service complex on Bailey Road and three near the water treatment plant on Munroe Falls Avenue, and with all operating, they will result in increased noise in the area.

“These generators coupled with the limited power from Theiss Substation, should be adequate to keep the city energized, given that total usage for a typical Sunday morning is low,” Cuyahoga Falls said in a statement.

Customers are encouraged to limit their power consummation during this time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.