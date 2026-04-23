From 1958 to today: Fairlawn’s historic role in the PBA Tournament of Champions

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — Professional bowlers from all across the world are in Fairlawn to compete for a major title in the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tournament of Champions at the AMF Riviera Lanes.

“If you’re a bowling fan, certainly if you’re a bowler, this is the pinnacle of our sport and what we do,” said National PBA Tournament Director Tony Lanning.

As a professional ten-pin bowler who has won the 2020 PBA Tournament of Champions and the 2022 PBA World Championship, Kris Prather said he’s ready to compete with the world’s greatest bowlers in this year’s tournament.

He told News 5 he’s been practicing for hours, has played thousands of games and has been mentored by some of the best coaches, so he’s excited to play.

But what really makes the PBA Tournament of Champions special for Prather is the local connection to Fairlawn.

“Honestly, it’s the history, and the fact that it’s an opportunity to make history as well,” said Prather.

In 1958, Lanning said the PBA was founded in Fairlawn.

Since then, he said, organizers have hosted the tournament in other cities. But in the last 37 years, it’s been in Fairlawn.

“Something about being here. That’s what the PBA was founded on,” said Lanning. “There’s just a lot that goes into walking in these doors.”

Mayor Russell Sharnsky agreed with Lanning and said it’s all about putting Fairlawn on the map.

“We’re an inner-ring suburb of Akron, but we have our own identity, and people just don’t know we’re here and it lets us share what we have here in Fairlawn,” said Sharnsky.

Before this Sunday’s main televised event at 4 p.m., Lanning said there will be several more qualifying events and final matches, which fans can pay to attend once they come to the bowling alley.

“We’re a small community, but this is a big thing for us,” said Sharnsky.

To see the schedule, click here.