Green pregnant woman saved by medics after sudden cardiac arrest

On July 1, Tracy Anton, who was 27 weeks pregnant, let her dog out before it escaped.

She was chasing the dog down the street when she collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest.

A neighbor and nurse who saw Anton provided CPR until firefighters could arrive.

They were able to transport her to Summa Health.

The doctors credit the CPR given to her by the good Samaritans and first responders for saving her life.

Anton gave birth to her child, who is currently in the NICU.

“This successful outcome was the result of a true team effort, starting with her neighbor administering CPR while our crew was en route,” said Green Fire Chief Jeff Funai. “Once on the scene, our team implemented advanced resuscitation protocols on the way to the hospital, ultimately restoring her ability to breathe on her own. At Summa Hospital, the staff took over, providing care for the mother and evaluating and delivering the baby. Every individual involved in this call played a vital role in saving both mother and baby.”